Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Essex Investment Management Co. LLC

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC decreased its holdings in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,872 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 461 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Evolent Health were worth $1,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EVH. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Evolent Health by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,136,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,845,000 after buying an additional 100,206 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in Evolent Health during the third quarter worth about $2,411,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Evolent Health by 34.8% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 157,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,654,000 after acquiring an additional 40,590 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Evolent Health by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 27,081 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 8,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Evolent Health by 885.8% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 374,244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,446,000 after acquiring an additional 336,281 shares during the last quarter. 93.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:EVH opened at $35.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -177.54 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.83 and a 52 week high of $39.78.

Evolent Health ( NYSE:EVH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Evolent Health had a positive return on equity of 7.50% and a negative net margin of 1.42%. The business had revenue of $382.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.68 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Evolent Health, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Seth Blackley sold 73,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total value of $2,544,601.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 878,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,223,031.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Seth Blackley sold 73,928 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total transaction of $2,544,601.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 878,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,223,031.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank J. Williams sold 90,356 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total value of $3,110,053.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 936,123 shares in the company, valued at $32,221,353.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 384,284 shares of company stock worth $13,003,755. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $44.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Stephens started coverage on Evolent Health in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Cowen lifted their target price on Evolent Health from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Evolent Health in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Evolent Health, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare delivery and payment services. It deals with population health management, health plan and third party administration, network performance and pharmacy benefit management, risk adjustment, analytics and performance improvement, and technology and electronic medical record integration.

