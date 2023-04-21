Extendicare Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXETF) Plans Dividend of $0.03

Extendicare Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXETF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, April 21st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.0299 per share on Monday, May 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This is an increase from Extendicare’s previous dividend of $0.03.

Extendicare Stock Performance

Shares of Extendicare stock opened at $4.82 on Friday. Extendicare has a twelve month low of $4.41 and a twelve month high of $6.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.91.

Get Extendicare alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, National Bank Financial cut their price target on Extendicare from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th.

About Extendicare

Extendicare, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of nursing care, home health care, retirement living, and management and consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Long-Term Care, Retirement Living, Home Health Care, and Other Services. The Long-Term Care segment represents long-term care centers the company owns and operates in the country.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Extendicare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extendicare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.