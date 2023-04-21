EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) Now Covered by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock.

EYPT has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $32.75.

Shares of EYPT stock opened at $5.68 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.98. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.19 and a 52 week high of $12.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 5.00 and a quick ratio of 4.92.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:EYPT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.02. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 246.97% and a negative return on equity of 58.08%. The firm had revenue of $10.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.71 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 533.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,899 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 99.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,099 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics that treat eye disorders. It offers FDA-approved sustained-release treatments in ophthalmology under the DEXYCU, ILUVIEN, Verisome, Retisert, and Durasert brands. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Watertown, MA.

