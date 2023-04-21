F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) Price Target Lowered to $143.00 at Piper Sandler

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $156.00 to $143.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the network technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FFIV. Barclays cut shares of F5 from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $166.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of F5 from $160.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of F5 from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of F5 from $211.00 to $169.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of F5 from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $166.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $134.16 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.09. F5 has a 12 month low of $127.05 and a 12 month high of $207.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $143.30 and its 200 day moving average is $145.32.

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The network technology company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $703.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.18 million. F5 had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that F5 will post 8.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.90, for a total value of $318,924.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,739,327.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.90, for a total value of $318,924.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,739,327.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.12, for a total transaction of $36,809.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,683 shares in the company, valued at $1,944,627.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,140 shares of company stock valued at $1,507,816. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in F5 by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,830,286 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,427,188,000 after purchasing an additional 96,873 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of F5 by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,745,062 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $250,434,000 after acquiring an additional 95,708 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of F5 by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,276,859 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $182,925,000 after purchasing an additional 39,699 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of F5 by 4.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,207,276 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $174,729,000 after purchasing an additional 51,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of F5 by 14.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 714,798 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $149,358,000 after purchasing an additional 91,580 shares in the last quarter. 93.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996, and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

