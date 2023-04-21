F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Barclays

Barclays cut shares of F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $140.00 price objective on the network technology company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $166.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on F5 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on F5 from $164.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on F5 from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Guggenheim began coverage on F5 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on F5 from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, F5 presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $166.13.

F5 Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of F5 stock opened at $134.16 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $143.30 and a 200 day moving average of $145.32. F5 has a 12 month low of $127.05 and a 12 month high of $207.72. The firm has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.09.

Insider Activity at F5

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The network technology company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $703.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.18 million. F5 had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 11.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that F5 will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 1,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.49, for a total value of $175,122.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,981 shares in the company, valued at $1,663,511.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other F5 news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.08, for a total transaction of $339,130.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,024 shares in the company, valued at $17,414,737.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 1,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.49, for a total value of $175,122.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,981 shares in the company, valued at $1,663,511.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,140 shares of company stock worth $1,507,816. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of F5

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of F5 during the third quarter worth $30,000. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of F5 during the first quarter worth $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of F5 by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of F5 during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of F5 during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

F5 Company Profile

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996, and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

