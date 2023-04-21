F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.78-$2.90 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $690-$710 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $748.17 million. F5 also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $10.90-$11.31 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on FFIV. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of F5 from $182.00 to $179.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of F5 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of F5 from $166.00 to $155.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of F5 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of F5 from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their target price for the company from $166.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, F5 has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $166.13.

F5 Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ FFIV opened at $134.16 on Friday. F5 has a 52 week low of $127.05 and a 52 week high of $207.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $143.30 and its 200 day moving average is $145.32. The company has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The network technology company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.11. F5 had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The company had revenue of $703.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that F5 will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 259 shares of F5 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.12, for a total value of $36,809.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,944,627.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other F5 news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 1,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.49, for a total transaction of $175,122.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,663,511.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.12, for a total transaction of $36,809.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,683 shares in the company, valued at $1,944,627.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,140 shares of company stock valued at $1,507,816 over the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of F5 by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,830,286 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,427,188,000 after buying an additional 96,873 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of F5 by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,075,970 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $224,824,000 after buying an additional 178,042 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of F5 by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 714,798 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $149,358,000 after buying an additional 91,580 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of F5 by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 659,367 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $94,626,000 after buying an additional 124,265 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of F5 by 582.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 643,449 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $92,341,000 after buying an additional 549,127 shares during the period. 93.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About F5

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996, and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

