Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Fabrinet from $132.50 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Fabrinet from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Fabrinet from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Fabrinet from $146.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Fabrinet from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.67.
Fabrinet Price Performance
Shares of Fabrinet stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $95.59. 377,987 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253,505. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.18. Fabrinet has a 52 week low of $74.57 and a 52 week high of $140.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.16.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Rollance E. Olson sold 5,000 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.33, for a total transaction of $631,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,383,524.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 164.5% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 652.6% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. 97.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Fabrinet
Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.
