Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Stock Position Decreased by FCF Advisors LLC

FCF Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,411 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. Fair Isaac accounts for 0.9% of FCF Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $1,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FICO. Epacria Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter worth $434,000. Argent Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 7,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,782,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 167.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 107.2% in the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Fair Isaac news, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 2,030 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.53, for a total value of $1,424,105.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 242 shares in the company, valued at $169,770.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 300 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.80, for a total transaction of $210,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,937 shares in the company, valued at $3,464,786.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,998 shares of company stock worth $11,239,163 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.37% of the company's stock.

FICO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Fair Isaac from $697.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $537.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $709.00 to $807.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $715.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $463.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $727.43.

Shares of Fair Isaac stock traded up $22.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $725.50. 101,847 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 262,142. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $686.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $604.99. Fair Isaac Co. has a twelve month low of $340.48 and a twelve month high of $727.33. The company has a market cap of $18.25 billion, a PE ratio of 47.05 and a beta of 1.27.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The technology company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.18. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 27.59% and a negative return on equity of 47.61%. The business had revenue of $344.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.86 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 16.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

