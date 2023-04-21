Fairfield University Buys 8,869 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Fairfield University boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 550,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,869 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 17.8% of Fairfield University’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Fairfield University’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $21,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Centurion Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Nelson Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC now owns 282,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,016,000 after purchasing an additional 53,593 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 117,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,592,000 after buying an additional 24,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,277.2% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 97,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,788,000 after buying an additional 90,118 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.93. 2,852,054 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,456,482. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.13 and its 200-day moving average is $39.55. The company has a market capitalization of $69.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $34.88 and a 1-year high of $44.30.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

