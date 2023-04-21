Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) Short Interest Up 13.9% in March

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 293,400 shares, an increase of 13.9% from the March 15th total of 257,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 14.7 days.

Insider Transactions at Farmers & Merchants Bancorp

In other Farmers & Merchants Bancorp news, Director Eugene N. Burkholder purchased 2,000 shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.95 per share, for a total transaction of $51,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $547,233.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 7.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FMAO. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 319.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 139,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,624,000 after purchasing an additional 106,127 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 407.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 100,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 80,705 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $983,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 106.9% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 38,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 19,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 200.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 17,621 shares in the last quarter. 22.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of FMAO stock traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.67. 16,470 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,783. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a 12 month low of $21.65 and a 12 month high of $42.13. The company has a market cap of $308.54 million, a P/E ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.04). Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 27.86%. The company had revenue of $26.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Investors of record on Saturday, April 1st were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 34.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in a report on Thursday, February 9th.

About Farmers & Merchants Bancorp

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and financial services. It includes commercial, agricultural, and residential mortgage as well as consumer and credit card lending activities. The firm also offers checking account services, and savings and time deposit services.

Further Reading

