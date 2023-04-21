FCF Advisors LLC Has $872,000 Stock Position in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

FCF Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,002 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 630 shares during the period. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in BOX were worth $872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BOX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in BOX by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,922,747 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $363,967,000 after purchasing an additional 48,626 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of BOX by 8.4% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,133,894 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,477,000 after purchasing an additional 243,529 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in BOX by 3.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,937,091 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,636,000 after acquiring an additional 101,231 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in BOX by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,224,712 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,255,000 after acquiring an additional 143,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in BOX by 20.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,710,752 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,726,000 after acquiring an additional 293,034 shares in the last quarter. 85.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.09, for a total transaction of $339,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,402,904 shares in the company, valued at $36,601,765.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other BOX news, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total transaction of $134,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,555 shares in the company, valued at $715,657.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.09, for a total value of $339,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,402,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,601,765.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,000 shares of company stock worth $1,257,560. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

BOX stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.08. The stock had a trading volume of 217,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,590,485. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 539.80, a P/E/G ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.00. Box, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.31 and a 12 month high of $34.98.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $256.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.29 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 2.70%. Sell-side analysts expect that Box, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BOX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on BOX from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of BOX in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on BOX from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on BOX from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BOX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.20.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of an enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, Box Governance, Box Zones, Box Relay, Box Shuttle, and Box KeySafe.

