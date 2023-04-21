FCF Advisors LLC Has $927,000 Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

FCF Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 636 shares during the quarter. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $927,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SYF. Global Assets Advisory LLC raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 7,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 1.3% during the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 24,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 4.0% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 8,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 2.3% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 15,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 5.5% during the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on SYF shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Synchrony Financial from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Synchrony Financial from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their price target on Synchrony Financial from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Synchrony Financial from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.56.

Synchrony Financial Stock Performance

Shares of SYF stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $29.74. 1,786,163 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,731,842. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a PE ratio of 4.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.58. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $27.15 and a one year high of $40.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.50.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.02). Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 24.07% and a net margin of 17.51%. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Alberto Casellas sold 39,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $1,426,084.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,531,245.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Bart Schaller sold 11,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $401,323.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,597,820. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alberto Casellas sold 39,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $1,426,084.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,040 shares in the company, valued at $2,531,245.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm is also involved in managing credit products through the following sales platforms: Home and Auto, Digital, Diversified and Value, Health and Wellness, and Lifestyle. The company was founded on September 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.