FCF Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

FCF Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,963 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in ServiceNow by 87.2% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 88 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 90 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.59, for a total value of $41,813.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,860,075.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 2,301 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.22, for a total transaction of $1,029,053.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 90 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.59, for a total value of $41,813.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,461 shares in the company, valued at $4,860,075.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,629 shares of company stock valued at $29,974,024 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NOW shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $506.00 to $562.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upgraded ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $475.00 to $548.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $495.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $529.28.

Shares of ServiceNow stock traded up $3.79 on Friday, reaching $471.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 338,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,593,961. The company has a market capitalization of $96.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 292.31, a P/E/G ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $448.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $418.45. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $337.00 and a 52 week high of $521.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 4.49%. Equities analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

