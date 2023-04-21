FCF Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

FCF Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 429 shares during the quarter. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 40.6% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,030,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,745 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Iron Mountain by 8,675,800.0% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 867,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,148,000 after acquiring an additional 867,580 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 178.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,296,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,450,000 after purchasing an additional 830,061 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 1,442.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 835,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,722,000 after purchasing an additional 781,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 744.2% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 880,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,373,000 after buying an additional 776,302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

Iron Mountain Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of IRM stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.94. 242,099 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,461,546. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1 year low of $43.33 and a 1 year high of $57.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.39 and a 200 day moving average of $51.60. The firm has a market cap of $15.73 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.46). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 79.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Iron Mountain’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.6185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 130.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Iron Mountain

In other news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.77, for a total value of $58,241.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,419 shares in the company, valued at $3,076,121.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 62,904 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.78, for a total value of $3,320,073.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 376,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,862,169.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.77, for a total value of $58,241.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,419 shares in the company, valued at $3,076,121.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,552 shares of company stock valued at $4,993,621 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

