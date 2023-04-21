FCF Advisors LLC Sells 108 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

FCF Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medpace were worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Medpace by 11.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 80,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,640,000 after acquiring an additional 8,562 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medpace during the fourth quarter worth about $302,000. Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its position in shares of Medpace by 42.6% during the third quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in shares of Medpace by 10.9% during the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 45,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,202,000 after acquiring an additional 4,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. increased its position in shares of Medpace by 27.1% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 44,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,010,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. 82.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Medpace Stock Down 0.6 %

Medpace stock traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $187.18. 134,332 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 323,597. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 1.42. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.94 and a 52-week high of $241.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $192.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $394.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.09 million. Medpace had a net margin of 16.81% and a return on equity of 60.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MEDP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Medpace from $226.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

