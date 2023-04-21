FCF Advisors LLC Sells 231 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

FCF Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,246 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the quarter. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Agricole S A raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 32.8% during the third quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 16,472 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 4,073 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 23.7% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,709 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 21.2% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 54,050 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,069,000 after acquiring an additional 9,456 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the third quarter worth $16,520,000. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 3,180 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on LYB. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries Trading Down 1.6 %

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.99, for a total transaction of $989,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,711,924. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LYB traded down $1.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $93.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 551,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,080,277. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.27. The stock has a market cap of $30.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.21. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $71.46 and a 52 week high of $117.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.73 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 32.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.63 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.34%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

