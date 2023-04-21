FCF Advisors LLC Sells 75 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

FCF Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,402 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises about 1.2% of FCF Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 126.7% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 68 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 170.4% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total value of $1,984,406.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,083,847.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total transaction of $1,984,406.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,083,847.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total transaction of $472,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $775,107. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,915 shares of company stock valued at $25,576,507. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of Broadcom stock traded down $2.02 on Friday, hitting $631.00. 584,720 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,158,554. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $618.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $559.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.10. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.07 and a 1 year high of $648.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.38 by $0.95. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.52% and a net margin of 37.19%. The firm had revenue of $8.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.22 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AVGO. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $660.00 target price for the company. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $770.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $690.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $680.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $590.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $679.21.

Broadcom Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.