FCF Advisors LLC Sells 816 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

FCF Advisors LLC cut its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,207 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 816 shares during the period. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of HP by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,272 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP grew its holdings in HP by 202.6% during the fourth quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 138,673 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $3,726,000 after purchasing an additional 92,850 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in HP by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,559 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in HP by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 39,713 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its position in HP by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 10,075 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. 79.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other HP news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.34, for a total transaction of $122,201.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,264,730.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total value of $1,121,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 766,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,612,568.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.34, for a total value of $122,201.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,264,730.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,925 shares of company stock valued at $1,678,337 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

HPQ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on HP from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on HP in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered HP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on HP from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.50.

Shares of HPQ traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,626,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,173,036. The firm has a market cap of $28.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.36. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.08 and a 52-week high of $40.79.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.17 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 141.20% and a net margin of 4.36%. HP’s revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

