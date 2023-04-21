FCF Advisors LLC Sells 99 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

FCF Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,394 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $821,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Autodesk by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,179,584 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,395,946,000 after buying an additional 208,141 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Autodesk by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,476,721 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,583,451,000 after buying an additional 52,315 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Autodesk by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,952,997 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $925,219,000 after buying an additional 133,780 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Autodesk by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,835,207 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $607,727,000 after buying an additional 47,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in Autodesk by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,262,629 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $422,518,000 after buying an additional 34,826 shares during the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADSK has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $236.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $203.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Autodesk has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.40.

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 2,457 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.75, for a total value of $483,414.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,749.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 2,457 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.75, for a total value of $483,414.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,749.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 3,815 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.75, for a total transaction of $750,601.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,582,620.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 11,690 shares of company stock valued at $2,328,852 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Autodesk stock traded down $0.46 on Friday, reaching $194.18. 338,239 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,392,852. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $203.98 and its 200-day moving average is $202.57. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $163.20 and a one year high of $235.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $41.71 billion, a PE ratio of 51.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.53.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The software company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 105.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

