Ferrovial (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $30.87

Ferrovial, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FRRVY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $30.87 and last traded at $30.84, with a volume of 2904 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.32.

Separately, UBS Group raised shares of Ferrovial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ferrovial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.32.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.07.

Ferrovial SA engages in the investment and development of transportation infrastructures. It operates through the following segments: Construction, Toll Roads and Airports. The Construction segment designs and performs of all manner of public and private works, including most notably the construction of public infrastructure.

