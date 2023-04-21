Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (FDBC) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 18th

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDBC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.36 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.46. The company had a trading volume of 320 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,098. Fidelity D & D Bancorp has a one year low of $34.20 and a one year high of $52.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $255.20 million, a PE ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 0.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity D & D Bancorp

Fidelity D & D Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FDBC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 31.50%. The firm had revenue of $22.25 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 3,613 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $400,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 179.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.61% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity D & D Bancorp

Fidelity D&D Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Industrial, Commercial Real Estate, Consumer, and Residential Real Estate. The Commercial and Industrial segment refers to identified historic and/or the projected cash flows of the borrower and secondarily to the underlying collateral provided by the borrower.

