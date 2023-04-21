Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) Shares Purchased by BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Get Rating) by 795.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 779 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FNCL. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 23,288.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $157,000.

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA FNCL opened at $46.58 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 52 week low of $42.22 and a 52 week high of $54.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.17.

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (FNCL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Financials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US financial companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FNCL was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

