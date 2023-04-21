Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Sold by Sepio Capital LP

Sepio Capital LP cut its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 43.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,432 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 22,298 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $1,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 491.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 3,244 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 71.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,791 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 4,085 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the first quarter worth about $1,173,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 8.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 194,714 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,553,000 after purchasing an additional 14,819 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.24 per share, with a total value of $54,835.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,324.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 5,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total value of $361,433.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,368 shares in the company, valued at $1,045,587.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 958 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.24 per share, with a total value of $54,835.92. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,324.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Down 0.1 %

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FIS shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $86.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley raised Fidelity National Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $68.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.48.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.20. 345,878 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,306,299. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.88. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.57 and a 12 month high of $106.65.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 9.71% and a negative net margin of 115.07%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -7.37%.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Merchant, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Banking segment focuses on serving financial institutions with core processing software, transaction processing software, and complementary applications and services.

