Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 15.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS.

FITB traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.77. 1,307,929 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,552,847. The company has a market cap of $18.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $22.11 and a one year high of $40.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 39.29%.

Several research firms have issued reports on FITB. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.50 to $32.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.97.

In other news, Director Gary R. Heminger purchased 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.82 per share, with a total value of $885,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 127,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,407,293.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 1,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total value of $37,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,218.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gary R. Heminger purchased 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.82 per share, for a total transaction of $885,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 127,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,407,293.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 43.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 110.8% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 318.1% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth and Asset Management.

