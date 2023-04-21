Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (TSE:FC) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $11.49

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Co. (TSE:FC – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$11.49 and traded as low as C$11.42. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment shares last traded at C$11.47, with a volume of 31,915 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Firm Capital Mortgage Investment from C$14.00 to C$13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th.

Get Firm Capital Mortgage Investment alerts:

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.96, a quick ratio of 17.11 and a current ratio of 6.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$11.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$11.49. The firm has a market capitalization of C$395.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.94.

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Announces Dividend

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.15%. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.08%.

(Get Rating)

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation, through its mortgage banker, Firm Capital Corporation, provides residential and commercial short-term bridge, and conventional real estate finance in Canada. It engages in originating, funding, purchasing, and servicing mortgage investments. The company also offers mortgage services, such as real estate financing, real estate investment financing, capital market, and loan servicing and advisory services; and a line of lending programs, including construction and development lending, investment property financing, short term lending, bridge finance, mezzanine and equity investments, capital market facilities, residential and non-conventional house lending, and condominium capital improvement loans, as well as special situation loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Firm Capital Mortgage Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.