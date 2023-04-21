First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Short Interest Up 13.9% in March

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,210,000 shares, an increase of 13.9% from the March 15th total of 1,940,000 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 376,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.9 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Claude E. Davis sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total value of $638,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,939,398.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of First Financial Bancorp.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Financial Bancorp. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 80.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 72.4% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,767 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in First Financial Bancorp. in the second quarter valued at $82,000. 73.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Financial Bancorp. Price Performance

NASDAQ FFBC traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.53. 154,120 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 365,844. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.06. First Financial Bancorp. has a fifty-two week low of $18.75 and a fifty-two week high of $26.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.99.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 28.09% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $264.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

First Financial Bancorp. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. First Financial Bancorp.’s payout ratio is 39.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on FFBC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on First Financial Bancorp. in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on First Financial Bancorp. from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

First Financial Bancorp. Company Profile

First Financial Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. The firm operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Financial Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, financial and other related activities. It operates through the following business lines: Commercial, Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Wealth Management, Investment Commercial Real Estate, and Commercial Finance.

