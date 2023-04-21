First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) Price Target Cut to $26.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 12.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on First Financial Bankshares from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th.

First Financial Bankshares Stock Down 2.2 %

FFIN opened at $29.77 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.70. First Financial Bankshares has a 52-week low of $27.55 and a 52-week high of $47.26. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 0.73.

Insider Transactions at First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares ( NASDAQ:FFIN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. The business had revenue of $132.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.32 million. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 41.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that First Financial Bankshares will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michelle S. Hickox purchased 3,000 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.95 per share, for a total transaction of $113,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $303,600. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other First Financial Bankshares news, CFO Michelle S. Hickox acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.95 per share, for a total transaction of $113,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,600. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Johnny Trotter bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.43 per share, for a total transaction of $68,860.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 908,557 shares in the company, valued at $31,281,617.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 25,146 shares of company stock valued at $872,972 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Financial Bankshares

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $296,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in First Financial Bankshares by 2.2% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 37,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,186 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 14,173 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,748 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 3,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 10,664 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. 53.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

Featured Stories

