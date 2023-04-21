First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $28.00 to $26.00. The stock had previously closed at $29.77, but opened at $27.92. First Financial Bankshares shares last traded at $28.31, with a volume of 156,807 shares traded.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on FFIN. Truist Financial lowered their target price on First Financial Bankshares from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

Insider Activity at First Financial Bankshares

In other news, Director Johnny Trotter bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.05 per share, for a total transaction of $102,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 905,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,817,190.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Michelle S. Hickox purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.44 per share, for a total transaction of $182,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $182,200. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Johnny Trotter purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.05 per share, for a total transaction of $102,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 905,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,817,190.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 25,146 shares of company stock worth $872,972. Insiders own 4.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First Financial Bankshares Trading Down 5.3 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FFIN. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,182 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,416 shares of the bank’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,691 shares of the bank’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,824 shares of the bank’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.86% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.70. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 0.73.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 41.53%. The firm had revenue of $132.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Financial Bankshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is 41.72%.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

Featured Articles

