First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) Short Interest Update

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,680,000 shares, a drop of 6.2% from the March 15th total of 15,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Majestic Silver

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in First Majestic Silver during the 3rd quarter worth $504,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 94.4% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,358 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523 shares in the last quarter. Deer Park Road Corp boosted its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deer Park Road Corp now owns 1,855,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $14,135,000 after acquiring an additional 169,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 37,121 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,947 shares in the last quarter. 30.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Majestic Silver alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on AG. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on First Majestic Silver from C$10.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on First Majestic Silver from $10.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on First Majestic Silver from C$14.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st.

First Majestic Silver Trading Down 2.1 %

First Majestic Silver stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.09. 1,636,806 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,180,816. First Majestic Silver has a 52-week low of $5.53 and a 52-week high of $12.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.84 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.01.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The mining company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). First Majestic Silver had a negative net margin of 18.31% and a negative return on equity of 3.73%. The business had revenue of $148.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Majestic Silver will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Majestic Silver Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. First Majestic Silver’s payout ratio is presently -4.65%.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the production, development, exploration and acquisition of mineral properties. It owns and operates producing mines in México including the La Encantada Silver Mine, La Parrilla Silver Mine, San Martin Silver Mine, La Guitarra Silver Mine, Del Toro Silver Mine, Santa Elena Silver & Gold Mine, and San Dimas Silver & Gold Mine.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.