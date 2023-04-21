First Mining Gold (TSE:FF) Stock Price Down 2.7%

First Mining Gold Corp. (TSE:FF – Get Rating) was down 2.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. Approximately 20,440 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 458,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

First Mining Gold Stock Down 2.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of C$144.40 million, a PE ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.20.

First Mining Gold (TSE:FF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Mining Gold Corp. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About First Mining Gold

First Mining Gold Corp. develops and explores for gold projects. It also explores for silver, copper, and iron ore deposits. The company primarily holds interests in the Springpole Gold Project located in northwestern Ontario. It holds a portfolio of 8 mineral assets located in Canada and the United States, as well as has an option to acquire an 80% interest in Pelangio's Birch Lake and Birch Lake West properties located in northwestern Ontario.

