First National Bank of Hutchinson Acquires 507 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

First National Bank of Hutchinson raised its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 43.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 40.6% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 51.6% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Saugata Saha sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.47, for a total transaction of $277,102.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,337 shares in the company, valued at $1,232,921.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.52, for a total transaction of $2,703,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 160,816 shares in the company, valued at $57,977,384.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Saugata Saha sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.47, for a total transaction of $277,102.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,232,921.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,749 shares of company stock worth $4,266,185 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

S&P Global Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of SPGI stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $352.27. 262,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,338,220. The stock has a market cap of $115.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $344.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $341.56. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $279.32 and a 52-week high of $395.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 29.05% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.44 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 34.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $398.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $434.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $403.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $388.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $394.50.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

