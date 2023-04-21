First National Bank of Hutchinson Acquires Shares of 1,729 Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

First National Bank of Hutchinson acquired a new stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,000. Elevance Health accounts for approximately 0.8% of First National Bank of Hutchinson’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

ELV traded down $8.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $446.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 666,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,159,958. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $473.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $491.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $105.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.84. Elevance Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $440.02 and a twelve month high of $549.52.

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $9.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.26 by $0.20. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The company had revenue of $41.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $8.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.88%.

In other news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total transaction of $6,714,986.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,876,230.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ELV shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised Elevance Health from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $523.00 to $572.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $547.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Elevance Health from $610.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating and set a $580.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Elevance Health from $571.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $581.00.

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

