First National Bank of Hutchinson Has $362,000 Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

First National Bank of Hutchinson trimmed its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,172 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 601 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Markel Corp increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.3% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,922,665 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $263,713,000 after acquiring an additional 42,500 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 3.4% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 9,624 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. United Bank grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 8.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,949 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.6% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,918 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,418,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.6% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 828,308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $113,611,000 after buying an additional 4,722 shares in the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Walt Disney from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com raised Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.42.

DIS traded up $0.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $98.69. 3,065,777 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,333,766. The company has a market cap of $180.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.28. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $84.07 and a 12-month high of $126.48.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $23.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.29 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total value of $108,444.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,883,244.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 3,417 shares of company stock worth $346,666 in the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

