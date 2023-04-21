First National Bank of Hutchinson Sells 705 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

First National Bank of Hutchinson reduced its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 705 shares during the period. Kroger accounts for about 1.3% of First National Bank of Hutchinson’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. First National Bank of Hutchinson’s holdings in Kroger were worth $1,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KR. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Kroger in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Kroger in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Kroger in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Kroger in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Kroger in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 78.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kroger alerts:

Kroger Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Kroger stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,318,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,346,250. The Kroger Co. has a 52-week low of $41.81 and a 52-week high of $58.97. The company has a market cap of $34.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.09. Kroger had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 31.84%. The company had revenue of $34.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.88%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total transaction of $137,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,842,747.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Valerie L. Jabbar sold 62,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total transaction of $2,900,378.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,931,281.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total transaction of $137,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 40,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,842,747.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 153,505 shares of company stock valued at $7,332,497. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Kroger from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Kroger from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Northcoast Research raised shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.31.

Kroger Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.