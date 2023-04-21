First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:FIF)

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Monday, May 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 1st.
First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 17.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.
First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund Stock Performance
Shares of FIF stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $14.85. The company had a trading volume of 13,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,859. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.52 and a 200-day moving average of $14.55. First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 12 month low of $12.81 and a 12 month high of $16.16.
About First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund
First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, including pipeline companies, utilities, and other companies that derive at least 50% of their revenues from operating or providing services in support of infrastructure assets such as pipelines, power transmission, and petroleum and natural gas storage in the petroleum, natural gas, and power generation industries.
