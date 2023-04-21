First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:FIF)

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Monday, May 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 1st.

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 17.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Get First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund alerts:

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund Stock Performance

Shares of FIF stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $14.85. The company had a trading volume of 13,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,859. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.52 and a 200-day moving average of $14.55. First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 12 month low of $12.81 and a 12 month high of $16.16.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund

About First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FIF. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 507,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,320,000 after purchasing an additional 10,170 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 496,447 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,109,000 after purchasing an additional 45,665 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 435,757 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,637,000 after purchasing an additional 169,878 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 183,764 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 14,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 98,094 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, including pipeline companies, utilities, and other companies that derive at least 50% of their revenues from operating or providing services in support of infrastructure assets such as pipelines, power transmission, and petroleum and natural gas storage in the petroleum, natural gas, and power generation industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.