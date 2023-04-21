First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Monday, May 15th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 1st.

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.8% annually over the last three years.

Get First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund alerts:

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.31. 40,367 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,331. First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund has a 52-week low of $10.53 and a 52-week high of $13.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,519,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 45.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 214,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 66,834 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 29.4% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 194,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 44,219 shares during the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC grew its holdings in First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 308.3% in the fourth quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 53,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 40,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 18.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 212,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 33,800 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund is a closed-end management investment company. It engages in the business of investing, under normal market conditions, a majority of its assets in a diversified portfolio of the United States and foreign high-yield corporate fixed-income securities of varying maturities that are rated below-investment grade at the time of purchase.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.