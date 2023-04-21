First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Monday, May 15th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 1st.
First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.8% annually over the last three years.
First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.31. 40,367 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,331. First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund has a 52-week low of $10.53 and a 52-week high of $13.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.36.
About First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund
First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund is a closed-end management investment company. It engages in the business of investing, under normal market conditions, a majority of its assets in a diversified portfolio of the United States and foreign high-yield corporate fixed-income securities of varying maturities that are rated below-investment grade at the time of purchase.
