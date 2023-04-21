First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FLN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FLN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,400 shares, a growth of 18.7% from the March 15th total of 31,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund by 81.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 18,324 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 134,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 15,231 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund by 85.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,293,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund by 1,887.2% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 148,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 140,881 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund Trading Down 0.3 %

FLN stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.73. 1,256 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,253. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.26 and its 200 day moving average is $17.18. The firm has a market cap of $85.10 million, a P/E ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.09. First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund has a twelve month low of $15.20 and a twelve month high of $20.77.

First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend

First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.037 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th.

The First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund (FLN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Latin America index. The fund tracks an index of Latin American firms screened based on a proprietary methodology, using various factors and weighted in tiers. FLN was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

