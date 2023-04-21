First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) Shares Bought by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,425 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF were worth $992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 19,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $705,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 158.4% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 10,961 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ FMHI traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,019. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 52-week low of $44.09 and a 52-week high of $49.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.11.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a $0.153 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%.

The First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds a broad range of US municipal bonds. FMHI was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

