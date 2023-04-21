First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) Shares Purchased by Ignite Planners LLC

Ignite Planners LLC boosted its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 162.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,697 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,761 shares during the quarter. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Ignite Planners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $2,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,260,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,766,000 after buying an additional 868,610 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,879,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,941,000 after purchasing an additional 134,071 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,514,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,781,000 after purchasing an additional 163,564 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,777,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,067,000 after purchasing an additional 216,511 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 982,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,152,000 after purchasing an additional 159,521 shares during the period.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RDVY traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.41. 213,074 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 702,346. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $38.34 and a 52-week high of $49.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.35 and its 200-day moving average is $44.88.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.211 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

