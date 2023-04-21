First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FRI) Shares Up 0.6%

First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FRI – Get Rating) traded up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $24.31 and last traded at $24.26. 18,770 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 34,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.12.

First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.53. The stock has a market cap of $124.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 0.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund during the first quarter worth about $67,000.

First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund Company Profile

First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the S&P United States REIT Index (the Index). The Index measures the securitized United States real estate investment trust (REIT) market and maintains a constituency that reflects the composition of the overall REIT market.

