FirstService (TSE:FSV) Sets New 52-Week High at $197.54

Shares of FirstService Co. (TSE:FSV – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:FSV) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$197.54 and last traded at C$197.39, with a volume of 35359 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$195.71.

FirstService Trading Up 0.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$188.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$178.45. The firm has a market cap of C$8.80 billion, a PE ratio of 53.33, a P/E/G ratio of 107.75 and a beta of 0.99.

FirstService (TSE:FSV – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:FSV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported C$1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.55 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.34 billion. FirstService had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 3.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FirstService Co. will post 6.1731266 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FirstService Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at FirstService

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.299 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. This is an increase from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.24%.

In other news, Senior Officer Jeremy Alan Rakusin purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$190.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$190,200.00. In other FirstService news, Senior Officer Jeremy Alan Rakusin acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$190.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$190,200.00. Also, Senior Officer Alex Nguyen sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$192.00, for a total transaction of C$4,224,000.00. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

About FirstService

(Get Rating)

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

