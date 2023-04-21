FiscalNote (OTCMKTS:NOTE) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.29

FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NOTE – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.29 and traded as high as $2.72. FiscalNote shares last traded at $2.30, with a volume of 2,404,133 shares traded.

FiscalNote Trading Up 2.3 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FiscalNote

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NOTE. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in FiscalNote in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FiscalNote by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 376,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after acquiring an additional 11,931 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FiscalNote by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 626,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,967,000 after acquiring an additional 18,425 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FiscalNote in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FiscalNote in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.18% of the company’s stock.

About FiscalNote

FiscalNote Holdings Inc operates as technology and data company that delivers critical legal data and insights worldwide. It combines artificial intelligence technology, machine learning, and other technologies with analytics, workflow tools, and expert research. The company delivers that intelligence through its suite of public policy and issues management products, as well as powerful tools to manage workflows, advocacy campaigns, and constituent relationships.

