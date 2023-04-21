Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by C WorldWide Group Holding A S

C WorldWide Group Holding A S lessened its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,582,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 25,366 shares during the quarter. Fiserv makes up approximately 3.5% of C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. C WorldWide Group Holding A S owned about 0.41% of Fiserv worth $260,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Fiserv by 4.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,207,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,697,958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180,811 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Fiserv by 5.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,445,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,971,669,000 after buying an additional 2,057,081 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 7.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,848,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,325,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774,528 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 8,689.6% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,752,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $164,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732,881 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 3.0% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,306,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,520,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Fiserv news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 97,665 shares in the company, valued at $10,840,815. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $999,000.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 97,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,840,815. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total transaction of $917,920.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 211,356 shares in the company, valued at $24,250,987.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,063 shares of company stock worth $2,876,087. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FISV shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Fiserv from $132.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.63.

NASDAQ FISV traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $116.70. 898,524 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,448,377. The company has a market cap of $73.17 billion, a PE ratio of 29.80, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.85. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.03 and a 12 month high of $119.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $113.95 and a 200-day moving average of $105.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.91. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 13.32%. Fiserv’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback 75,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

