Fisher Asset Management LLC Acquires 170,915 Shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,624,780 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 170,915 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $768,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 141.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toyota Motor in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toyota Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Toyota Motor during the third quarter worth $69,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 33.4% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently commented on TM shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,239.71.

NYSE TM traded up $0.49 on Friday, hitting $134.29. 89,302 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,087. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $138.33 and its 200 day moving average is $139.81. Toyota Motor Co. has a 52 week low of $130.07 and a 52 week high of $175.14.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $69.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.13 billion. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 8.55%. On average, analysts anticipate that Toyota Motor Co. will post 13.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

