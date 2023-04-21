Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $2.14 Billion Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,511,472 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 527,315 shares during the quarter. American Express accounts for 1.4% of Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 1.94% of American Express worth $2,144,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AXP. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of American Express by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,553,661 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $6,010,732,000 after purchasing an additional 665,857 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in American Express by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,525,852 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $880,402,000 after acquiring an additional 602,762 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd boosted its position in American Express by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 3,836,937 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $566,907,000 after acquiring an additional 246,201 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in American Express by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,563,414 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $480,740,000 after acquiring an additional 97,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in American Express by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,105,699 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $580,766,000 after acquiring an additional 357,590 shares during the last quarter. 83.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AXP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on American Express from $152.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday. Bank of America upped their price target on American Express from $172.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on American Express from $186.00 to $181.00 in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on American Express from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on American Express from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.00.

American Express Stock Performance

AXP stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $162.77. 1,861,280 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,604,818. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.44. American Express has a 12 month low of $130.65 and a 12 month high of $185.55.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.66 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 31.76% and a net margin of 14.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.73 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.39%.

American Express announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 8th that allows the company to repurchase 120,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the payment services company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at American Express

In other news, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total transaction of $2,635,280.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,712 shares in the company, valued at $2,374,644.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total transaction of $952,181.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,045 shares in the company, valued at $1,229,493.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total value of $2,635,280.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,374,644.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,361 shares of company stock worth $8,773,678 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

