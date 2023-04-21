Fisher Asset Management LLC Increases Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,175,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 333,994 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 4.10% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $974,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Joule Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 7,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 2,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IEF traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $98.67. 3,424,363 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,970,132. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $92.48 and a 52-week high of $105.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.08.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.196 per share. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

