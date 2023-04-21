Fisher Asset Management LLC Purchases 184,847 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,458,353 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 184,847 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $567,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,993 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 9,815 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,708 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 87.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,945,327 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $87,851,000 after purchasing an additional 906,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 3rd quarter worth $3,407,000. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BUD traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,839,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,793,961. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.93. The firm has a market cap of $113.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.24. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a twelve month low of $44.51 and a twelve month high of $67.09.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The consumer goods maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $14.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.19 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 10.33%. On average, analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a $0.611 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. This is an increase from Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s payout ratio is currently 13.51%.

Several brokerages recently commented on BUD. UBS Group downgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.70.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

