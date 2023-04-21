Fisher Asset Management LLC Purchases 408,674 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,609,867 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 408,674 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.98% of CSX worth $638,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in CSX during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in CSX during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in CSX during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in CSX during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in CSX during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Stephens raised their price objective on CSX from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on CSX from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna lifted their price target on CSX from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on CSX from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CSX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.85.

CSX Trading Up 3.2 %

CSX traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.80. 13,429,338 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,885,785. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.22. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $25.80 and a 1-year high of $36.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 28.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSX Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 22.68%.

CSX Profile

(Get Rating)

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.