Fisher Asset Management LLC Purchases 61,406 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,784,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,406 shares during the period. BlackRock comprises 0.9% of Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.19% of BlackRock worth $1,264,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in BlackRock during the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. United Bank grew its stake in BlackRock by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 1,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in BlackRock by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in BlackRock by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on BLK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $840.00 to $780.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of BlackRock from $760.00 to $740.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $829.00 to $861.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $763.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $756.45.

BlackRock Stock Down 2.0 %

NYSE:BLK traded down $14.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $682.31. 357,934 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 696,369. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $503.12 and a 12-month high of $785.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $674.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $686.09.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.22. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.52 EPS. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $5.00 per share. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 1,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.46, for a total transaction of $865,725.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,115,557.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 1,149 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.46, for a total value of $865,725.54. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,135 shares in the company, valued at $3,115,557.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total transaction of $24,862,405.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 484,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,363,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,563 shares of company stock worth $29,723,221. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Susan L.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.