Fisher Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,390,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 100,168 shares during the period. Caterpillar accounts for approximately 1.2% of Fisher Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.42% of Caterpillar worth $1,770,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. State Street Corp increased its stake in Caterpillar by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,070,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,574,731,000 after acquiring an additional 291,836 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Caterpillar by 1.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,440,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $892,724,000 after acquiring an additional 92,360 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Caterpillar by 3.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,697,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $601,019,000 after acquiring an additional 98,914 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in Caterpillar by 46.8% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,624,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $435,423,000 after acquiring an additional 836,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Caterpillar by 2.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,427,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $398,278,000 after acquiring an additional 68,551 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In other news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total value of $5,981,258.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,470,347.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director David Maclennan acquired 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $249.29 per share, for a total transaction of $99,716.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,709 shares in the company, valued at $924,616.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total transaction of $5,981,258.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,470,347.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,953 shares of company stock valued at $9,514,484 in the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Caterpillar Stock Down 1.5 %

A number of research firms recently commented on CAT. Robert W. Baird cut Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $230.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $217.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.59.

Caterpillar stock traded down $3.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $218.93. 1,368,239 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,272,775. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $230.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $113.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.10. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $160.60 and a one year high of $266.04.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.09). Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 45.61%. The firm had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.75 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 24th will be given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 21st. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.94%.

About Caterpillar

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Stories

